Cali has a new general coordinator of the Public Library Network

Roxana González Gómez was appointed as the new general coordinator of the Cali Public Library Network, RBPC. Her experience of more than 20 years of working on the Internet, knowledge of library processes, her professional profile and her soft skills were some of the aspects considered for her appointment.

González Gómez’s path in the Library Network began in 2001, when he joined the Group of Friends of Libraries, GAB, a team that he supported for two months. Later she was appointed as librarian of the Comuna 1 Cultural Center Library and later as coordinator of the aforementioned Center, where she was for 9 years.

She was also coordinator of the East Node of the Network for 7 years and during the last 3 years she was coordinator of the Territories of Reading, Writing and Oratory.

“More than half of my life has been crossed by libraries, books, territories and processes around reading and the community, the word and artistic expressions, which finally translate a bit of culture in the communities. It is there where the role of the Library Network plays a transcendental role; Knowing from knowing and feeling what a library means in a community is what moves me to take on this challenge, said Roxana González.

The Daniel Samper Ortega Award in 2014, the IFLA Green Library Award 2018 to the Daniel Guillard Public Library, a special recognition to the Comuna 1 Cultural Center Public Library and the La Elvira Rural Public Library in 2021 and the IFLA Green Library Award in 2022 were some of the distinctions that González has achieved together with the library team.

Consolidate the network as a whole

For the graduate, highlighting the knowledge, the experiences that are developed in the territories and libraries, and that impact the city, are some of the fundamental bets that she will have for the Network.

“The network is a framework of knowledge and experiences for the District and for each and every citizen who inhabits it; Based on this premise, my commitment as coordinator of the Network will be focused on consolidating it as a whole, that is, as a unit strengthened by teamwork for the positioning of libraries and the role of the librarian in the mediation and training of autonomous readers” , he asserted.

