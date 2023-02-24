María del Pilar Cano Sterling, director of the Administrative Department of Public Legal Management, will be in charge as mayor of Cali.

The servant will be in this position from yesterday February 23 until next March 1.

“After three years and two months, the mayor has retired for five business days for a well-deserved rest. By virtue of the law it is demanded that someone take care of these functions, assume all the responsibilities of the mayor and I am honored by appointing me as mayor in charge”, said Cano Sterling.

“The powers that the mayor in charge has are the same ones that the law defines for those who hold office on property, we intend to follow all the instructions and guidelines that the mayor has given us,” he added.

The director of the Administrative Department of Public Legal Management took possession of her new position during an act presided over by the Notary 17 of Caliin the office of Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, with the presence of the Secretary of Government (e), Luz Marina Cuéllar and other officials of the District Administration.

Comments