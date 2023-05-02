Cali is among the noisiest cities in Colombia

The latest specialized studies placed Santiago de Cali, once again, among the noisiest cities in Colombia, in addition to the reasons for this event.

The main cause that generates this situation suffered by the citizens of Cali has to do with the mobility dynamics that the city sustains.

According to the statistics presented by the Administrative Department of Environmental Management, DAGMA, communes 2, 3, 17 and 19 are the ones with the greatest noise problems in the capital of the Valley.

These sectors already identified in Cali lead the DAGMA to point out the places with more complex situations in relation to noise:

1.Granada.

2.EL Peñón.

3. Pasoancho.

4.Park of the Dog.

5.Sports Scenarios.

6.La 66.

This was defined by the environmental agency according to operations that are carried out every weekend and three times a week at night.

Sanction to an establishment:

Due to non-compliance with the preventive measure imposed by the Administrative Department of Environmental Management, at dawn on April 29, the Metropolitan Police closed an establishment located in the La Ceiba neighborhood, Comuna 7, to the east of Santiago de Cali.

Wilmar Álvarez, leader of the Acoustic Quality Group, explained that once the non-compliance was identified by our operational personnel, the situation was immediately reported to the Metropolitan Police, the entity that has the power to close an establishment.

Non-compliance with the preventive measure was discovered by officials of the DAGMA Acoustic Quality Group in routine inspection, surveillance and control (IVC) actions at establishments subject to special control due to community reports or that have been subject to some preventive measure.

Given:

168 noise complaints have been received in 2023 at the “Sucursal del cielo”, mobility being undoubtedly the main trigger for this scenario.

That is, 71 fewer complaints compared to the same period in 2022; however, IVC visits are maintained (251 in 2023), as are the sound pressure measurement operations carried out by the entity together with the Environmental Laboratory (177 in 2023).

“The largest source of noise generation according to percentages are vehicles. The cars that travel on the main roads are the source that generates the most noise in Cali. We carry out the other controls on commercial establishments that we carry out every eight days in the city,” said Israel Corredor, Noise Management Operations Coordinator.

Consider the following:

•Prolonged exposure to high intensity sounds can have negative effects on hearing health, regardless of whether they are received as pleasant or unpleasant.

•The reports that citizens make through the mail [email protected]are key to noise control, since they are the input to create the noise heat maps, with which the IVC routes and sound pressure measurement operations are planned.

