Cali is in concert and much more…

Unexpected Tour

After breaking box office records throughout Latin America, two inevitable groups arrive at the karaoke clubs of Cali.

Flans and Pandora will meet on October 20 at the Cañaveralejo Arena, a stage that will shine with the successes of each one and that reigned in the 80’s, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of several generations.

With great acceptance and sold out is that these two great icons of the 80’s will make Cali sing songs such as: Pandora’s medley, How is my love going, Bazaar, From the trenches and many more.

In 2021, Flans and Pandora began the Unexpected Tour, a tour that continues with great success, packing the Arena Monterrey, the National Auditorium, the Arena Ciudad de México on three occasions, as well as a large part of the Republic of Mexico and Central and South America.

The appointment is the Arena Cañaveralejo this October 20.

Pre-sale price until July 24.

Reports and ticket office: Colboletos 661 1111 – 300 661 1111

super romantic concert

“Super romantic concert” the most anticipated concert by generations lovers of romantic music comes to Cali. On July 22 at La 66 Central Park, the great voices that made entire generations fall in love will meet.

Yuri, the queen of romantic music, the incomparable voice of Amanda Miguel and the unforgettable Dyango, will make the people of Cali sing in a magical night full of stars. The artists will be accompanied by Raúl Santi and Manuel José, as the Colombian share.

The appointment is July 22 at La 66 Central Park.

Taqui ticket office 315 844 4888 – www.taqui.com.co

Unforgettable vacations on the Paseo de la aurora

Summer vacations have arrived for the little ones in the house and Paseo de la Aurora has prepared different special activities so that they and all the members of the family live unforgettable moments, moments that mean everything.

In the month of July we have a wide range of children’s games, which include crafts with Tía Aurora, a puppet show and melomania workshops.

On Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th we have prepared a spectacular puppet show. An art that attracts the attention of children and adults, and through which endless feelings and emotions can be expressed.

In this way, the little ones in the house will enjoy crazy stories narrated by various characters in the Paseo de la Aurora Teatrino, improving their attention span, their verbal development, their participation and their motor coordination.

On Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th, we will have some very special workshops with the Nueva Guardia, the seedbed for music-loving children. La Nueva Guardia is a cultural training space that promotes the legacy of salsa culture in children as one of the various Latin American social and cultural expressions.

The workshop to be held this weekend in Paseo de la Aurora, is called ‘My Musical Treasure’. A space so that all the children who visit us can get to know the wonderful world of melomania.

