Cali mayor’s office decreed public calamity due to increase in dengue cases

There is concern in the capital of Valle del Cauca, because, so far this year, Cali has accumulated a total of 2,370 cases of dengue, according to the District Mayor’s Office based on data from the National Institute of Health ( INS).

For this reason, the Mayor’s Office of Cali decreed a public calamity in the city, in order to implement strategies that help control the spread and impact of dengue on citizens.

With the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon in Cali, accumulations of water have been seen in the city after going through the rainy season. This causes “the mosquito to reproduce much faster with the increase in temperature,” said Eduardo Cruz, medical adviser to the District Public Health Secretariat.

“We are very concerned, taking into account the dry season and the El Niño phenomenon, it is likely that the number will increase, so we will focus on fighting the hatcheries, carrying out spraying on public roads and indoors, and strengthening network care services. of public and private health”, informed the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Health, the outbreak is especially concentrated in communes 2 (Brisas de Los Álamos neighborhood), 6 (Floralia sector) and 14. Likewise, professionals from the Cali Health Ministry indicated that Minors are the population in which the records have concentrated the most, since they indicate that it is more likely that these individuals have never had dengue and therefore are more susceptible to suffering from the disease.

“In those areas there are an exaggerated number of cases. For this reason, in addition to the inspection of the 52,000 sinkholes that Cali has, the health authority raised with the Municipal Risk Management Council the need for each agency to create a dengue control strategy,” argued the official Doris Stella Tejeda, Undersecretary of Promotion and Prevention, of the Ministry of Public Health.

In this way, the Mayor’s Office of Cali expressed that from the Secretariat of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management all local capacities will be available to deal with the situation.

“We will do action training for dengue control in risk management committees, as well as in high-risk areas that Public Health cannot reach,” said Rodrigo Zamorano, head of this district agency.

The Cali Mayor’s Office indicated that “the carrier of the dengue, zika and chikungunya viruses is a particular mosquito, its name is Aedes Aegypti and it has been colloquially called the ‘Whiteleg’ because its legs have stripes of this color; it is imperceptible since it does not buzz and its rounds of bites are carried out between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, after that, it takes a break in places such as closets, dressers and curtains to continue with dangerous work afterwards.”

Just two days ago, the operational team of the Ministry of Health traveled through some neighborhoods in Cali, reaching areas such as Petecuy III; In this place, officials carried out awareness and educational campaigns to stop infections and avoid mosquito breeding sites, as announced by the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

According to the Cali Secretary of Health, these activities will continue to be carried out permanently in the capital of the Valley, as well as fumigations and other inspection, surveillance and control actions, to deal with the increase in Dengue cases in the city.

Recommendations to avoid the bite of the mosquito that causes dengue

The Mayor of Cali, released some recommendations so that citizens can prevent being bitten by the mosquito:

Avoid accumulation of water. Eliminate breeding sites. Do not self-medicate if you have any symptoms. Do not take aspirin or medications such as Ibuprofen in case of dengue disease and go immediately to the doctor.

