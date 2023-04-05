The Municipal Administration, headed by Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, announced that deliveringto 1,000 million pesos to contribute to the restoration of La Ermita church, an iconic structure of the city of Cali and Colombia.

This 81-year-old architectural heritage and local culture, located in the center of the capital of Valle del Cauca, will undergo a process of maintenance and recovery.

Therefore, the Mayor’s Office, in its commitment to the restoration of emblematic spaces of the city, met with Monsignor Luis Fernando Rodríguez Velásquez, Archbishop of Cali, to sign the delivery of billion pesos and keep the memory of this place alive.

“The Archbishop of Cali has the resources that our Mayor’s Office provides, understanding that they are not enough, since they need $2 billion in total. But, without a doubt, they will participate in the recovery and habilitation of this temple”, said the mayor Jorge Iván Ospina.

In this sense, the destination of the resources occurs in the midst of the urgency expressed by the religious to recover this work, which has stood for 8 decades and that it is a badge of Cali.

“Societies must always take care of their assets; Cities with assets of cultural interest have history, they can read what was elaborated in other times and, effectively, signify citizen meeting points from those spaces”, said Ospina.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Cali pointed out that thanks the Mayor for the contribution and it will accompany the entire process of restoration of the religious infrastructure, so that they will start with the most important thing.

“We must start first with the waterproofing of the roofs; the intervention of the columns, which is the most delicate; leaks must be eliminated; as well as restore some of the external elements that already have deterioration. The idea is to start with the upper part and then we start the white work inside the temple”, explained Monsignor.

