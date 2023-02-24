Santiago de Cali becomes the third city in the country to achieve the distinction as an Adhered Smart Tourist Destination by the State Mercantile Society for the Management of Tourism Innovation and Technologies – SAMP, SEGITTUR, a Spanish entity that guarantees that the capital of the Valle del Cauca has begun its journey to become a Smart Tourist Destination.

In its first phase, the city had to make a diagnosis based on the DTI methodology that was evaluated by Segittur, to identify the degree of maturity in issues such as Governance, Technology, Sustainability, Innovation and Accessibility.

This process is focused on making Cali an innovative, attractive tourist destination with cutting-edge technological infrastructure; guaranteeing its sustainable, accessible development and easy interaction and integration for the traveler, increasing the quality of their experience, as well as improving the quality of life of its residents.

This designation was achieved through the management of the District Tourism Secretariat in coordination with Calinteligente and the administrative departments of Information Technology and Communications-Datic and Planning; the secretariats of Economic Development, Mobility and Social Welfare (with its disability program); the Cooperation Office, as well as actors from the private and academic sectors that are aligned with the Cali Unida por la Vida district development plan.

tourist wealth

“Aware of the potential that tourism has as a catalyst for the economy and social transformation, the Cali Tourism Secretariat has been making important efforts with actors in the sector that make it possible to make visible the tourist wealth that the capital of Valle del Cauca has,” said Stefania Doglioni, Secretary of Tourism of Cali.

This recognition is in addition to those already received nationally and internationally by tourists such as ‘South America’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022’, awarded by the World Travel Awards, and the recognition of the ‘Tourism to the Neighborhood’ project in the Community and Government Projects category of the Sustainable Tourism Awards, delivered by the Skål International organization.

It should be noted that in 2022 Cali received 2,262,115 tourists, achieving a hotel occupancy of 52%, with outstanding events such as the Petronio Álvarez Pacific Music Festival that allowed the arrival of 35,000 tourists in its latest version and a Cali Fair with 81 thousand visitors.

Diversify

Standing out in nature, cultural, community, medical, sports tourism and tourism of meetings, incentives, congresses and exhibitions – MICE, activities that diversify its offer, allowing a greater economic development of the city.

The city recently obtained the approval of the Public Tourism Policy and the Tourism Sustainability Policy, city paths that seek to consolidate the District as a multicultural, biodiverse and sustainable destination, allowing it to continue standing out nationally and internationally.

The Data

Cali is the fourth Latin American city to have this European certification.

