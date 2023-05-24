Cali recovers with Valle INN Comunas

Photos: Government of Valle- Secretary of Economic Development of the Department

The ‘Valle Invencible Route’ reached the communes of Cali to benefit the entrepreneurs of the capital of the Valley with the Valle INN Comunas Cali program, in order to strengthen their businesses and advance economic reactivation.

In this regard, Governor Clara Luz Roldán stated that between 2021 and 2022 more than $29,957 million were invested to boost employment and income generation.

In 2021, the departmental government contributed more than $18,732 million, with which it supported 2,109 entrepreneurs and generated 5,123 direct and indirect jobs through Valle INN Comunas Cali.

In 2022, the program also reached the townships of Cali.

This is how $7,474 million was contributed for 910 winners, which generated 3,540 direct and indirect jobs in the communes and $3,750 million for 450 winners and 1,800 direct and indirect jobs in the corregimientos.

Characterization

A characterization report of the Cali communes made by the Valle del Cauca Government during the two years indicates that 2,112 women, 949 men and 21 people from the LGTBIQ+ community were winners of the call.

In the most representative impacted sectors are: restaurants, pet and neighborhood stores, bakeries, pastry shops, dental offices, mechanical workshops, clothing, decorations and crafts, sauces, footwear, aesthetics, pizzerias and miscellaneous.

Nearly 5,000 micro and small businesses have been supported by Valle INN in the capital of Valle during the four-year period.

new call

For 2023 Valle INN Comunas Cali has its registrations open until May 24.

“We are going to reach the 22 communes of Cali and we will extend these benefits to Guacarí with an investment of $11 billion to strengthen more than 1,100 businesses that drive the economy in the neighborhoods,” said Clara Luz Roldán.

Pedro Bravo, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of the Valley, stated that “it is important to reach each commune, each neighborhood, each block of the capital because the Government is present in Cali with the Valle INN Economic Reactivation Fund permanently and the rest of the department.

community recognition

A recognition of the work carried out by the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, was made by the entrepreneurs from the city of Cali who benefited from the Valle INN Comunas and Valle INN Corregimientos Cali call.

For this reason, through tears, Alex Quebrada, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the regional president “for believing in the merchants and in the people.”

to modernize

Diana Valderrama from commune 13 said that she will resume her production of wafers with the contribution of Valle INN Comunas Cali.

In this regard, he indicated that “we created a machine that manufactures approximately 350,000 units of wafers per month, but it is necessary to modernize the plates, that is why we made the request and we have a new work tool. Many thanks to Governor Clara Luz Roldán for the support and blessings. We are generating seven jobs in the Aguablanca District”.

Generate job

Ferney Rodríguez, who lives in commune 16, has been a dairy distributor for 30 years, expressed that “I am deeply grateful to the Governor for this project, I received a cooler and a table that will allow me to expand and restructure my business, to be able to generate five more jobs.”

“Spectacular”

Sandra Milena Arve, received from Valle INN Comunas Cali “a edging machine that helps me make more footwear and allows me to generate two to three jobs. It is spectacular that they support these ventures because as Valle del Cauca residents we are surprised and happy to receive this help from the Governor.”

Social work and youth

In commune 14, Jorge Buitrago, who carries out a social work of sports entrepreneurship with children and adolescents, received skating implements and protectors from Valle INN Comunas Cali, which will allow him to strengthen his productive unit.

Buitrago explained that with this contribution “children have alternatives and take sports as a priority, because we live in Marroquín and there are many bad influences such as drugs.”

the present youth

One of the young people who benefited from the Valle INN Comunas Cali Fund was Juan Sebastián Álvarez, from commune 13, who received a pizza oven and dough blender from Governor Clara Luz Roldán, among other supplies, for his venture.

