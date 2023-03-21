According to DANE, in relation to the population between 5 and 17 years of age, the latest Labor Market-Child Labor survey, published for Cali-Yumbo, allows us to conclude that the total number of children in this range amounts to 458,000, of which 3.27% correspond to children who work, that is, 15,000.

Results that show that the Child Labor Index has decreased in recent yearsIt’s in Cali.

According to the report, for the fourth quarter of 2012 the figure was 5.8%, while in the same period of 2021 it was 3.2%.

In relation to the above, eradicating child labor is a joint effort between citizens, the District Administration and institutions committed to childhood and adolescence.

The Mayor of Cali leads the campaign #PorUnaCaliLibreDeTrabajoInfantil through the Social Welfare Secretariat, in coordination with the Family Welfare Institute (ICBF).

Preventing children and adolescents from being exploited and used in the streets to sell things or beg for money is its most significant premise.

Includes:

1. Control days in the streets.

2. Promote the use of the ICBF hotline 141 through information billboards located in key points of the city such as:

• Carrera 24 with Calle 5.

• Calle 9 with 14.

• San Bosco.

• Calle 25 with carrera 28.

• Corner of the Santa Helena Gallery.

• Calle 16 with carrera 56, south of Cali.

3. Installation of eucoles in strategic places such as the Transport Terminal, Torre de Cali, Bulevar del Río, Plazoleta Jairo Varela and Avenida Cañasgordas; Also in the Chipichape, Jardín Plaza, Único, Unicentro, 14 de Calima, Cosmocentro, Palmetto, Éxito La Flora, Éxito Calipso and La Estación shopping centers.

The communicator, Mayra Panesso, stated the following in this regard:

“Fighting this scourge implies complementing the use of the 141 complaint line with the involvement of children in arts, culture and music projects; not give them money and offer them alternatives for the good use of free time that will keep them away from bad practices such as vices and criminal activities; in addition to guaranteeing them health, food and education” explained the social communicator, Mayra Panesso.

