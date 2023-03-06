The process that will transform Cali into a Special District contains a proposal for the political-administrative reorganization of the territory by localities, which, if approved, must be implemented progressively over the next eight years.

It was built within the framework of what is established by Law 1933 of 2018, which categorizes the capital of Valle del Cauca as a Special, Sports, Cultural, Tourist, Business and Services District.

Legislation that requires territorial restructuring and demands a consensus on the proposal, with the approval of the Cali Council and its socialization with local actors.

Given this, the Cali Council began the regular sessions in which this project that defines Cali as a Special District will be studied, as ratified by the mayoress (e) of Cali, María del Pilar Cano Sterling,

“We alluded to returning to Cali District, to complete a whole process; We aspire that, at least, in these first ordinary sessions a first debate will take place and then it will be passed to the plenary; We have the proposal on how we propose that Cali be divided by localities, a district planning management system, the creation of local funds, among others,” said the official.

Position of the Council of Cali:

After this announcement, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Naranjo, president of the Council of the capital of Valle, asserted that the corporation now has all communication channels for the city’s active forces to present the concerns that said transformation may generate in accordance to the provisions of Law 1933 of 2018 and Law 1617 of 2013.

“Cali is a city of tourist, sports, business and cultural services, hence the proposed political division must consolidate those economies or clusters that, located in the new locations, serve as centralities for the supply of goods and services. It will be fundamental to be able to have national resources that allow other public developments that are integrated into the private strategy”, said Rodríguez Naranjo.

Rodríguez Naranjo considers that the capital of Valle del Cauca has the necessary conditions to provide the best quality services in educational, health, technological, cultural and sports clusters, it is enough to understand the benefits of effective transit to the district.

What makes up this project?

It is made up of six major titles and 104 articles where the District Management and Planning Model, the participatory budget, the creation of Local Development Funds, among others, are established.

1. First title: Contains the general provisions; With them, the criteria for the distribution of administrative competences of the localities are determined and it seeks a greater degree of efficiency and effectiveness in the exercise and provision of public services of the local and district authorities.

2. Second holder: Here are the guidelines for the administration of the territory from the conformation of seven (7) localities exposing what their limits would be, as well as the process for their denomination.

3. Third title: This details the organizational structure of the local mayors’ offices and the special provisions contemplated for locality 7, where four (4) Special Rural Areas of attention will come into operation.

4. Fourth title: This component includes the District Management and Planning Model, which includes the consolidation of the District Planning System (SDP), which strengthens the operation and articulation of the central Administration with the local mayors’ offices. It details what the instruments and instances will be, at the district, sectoral and local level.

5. Fifth title: Here are the Local Development Funds and the participatory budget, where the origin of the resources is presented, the possibilities of agreements with the Nation, as well as other related tools and instruments.

6. The final provisions are contained in title 6.

