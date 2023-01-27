Home News Cali: Taxi drivers reach an agreement with the Mayor’s Office after blocking the road in protest
News

Cali: Taxi drivers reach an agreement with the Mayor’s Office after blocking the road in protest

by admin
Cali: Taxi drivers reach an agreement with the Mayor’s Office after blocking the road in protest

The Department of Mobility of the District of Cali reached agreements with the union of taxi drivers, which allowed the unblocking of Roosevelt Avenue at the height of Carrera 42, Tequendama sector. Among what was agreed, a meeting was held on Saturday, January 28 in the Mayor’s office, to seek joint solutions to the problems that are occurring with informal transportation.

“We have been talking with the union at some work tables, where they have asked for constant accompaniment in the taxi areas, to serve passengers and that they can ascend and descend. Last Thursday there were attacks by people who provide illegal and informal services in the city, which have already become de facto actions such as intimidation and also some disagreements with traffic agents,” explained William Vallejo, Secretary of District Mobility.

It is worth remembering that the cause of this trauma on the road on Friday, It was precisely an attack against two taxi drivers by drivers who provide illegal service in the city.

To take the relevant actions, Next Saturday there will be a meeting with the Public Ministry and the Secretaries of Mobility and Security and Justicein order to continue working inter-institutionally for legal and safe transportation in the District of Santiago de Cali.

According to figures from the Department of Mobility of the District of Cali, so far in the month of January 2023 167 notifications for illegal transport have been registered in the capital of the department of Valle del Cauca.

You may also like

Yellow alert active dry season in nine municipalities...

see you next year!When the charger was unplugged,...

Copa América 2024 will be held in the...

20 vaccines against 29 diseases in the great...

Steady recovery with a strong flavor of the...

They go with everything in the Women’s League

El Huila will participate in the first National...

The sentence of alias Otoniel will be known...

Meeting between Francia Márquez and Gorgona communities postponed

Yopal taxi drivers will get up from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy