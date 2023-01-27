The Department of Mobility of the District of Cali reached agreements with the union of taxi drivers, which allowed the unblocking of Roosevelt Avenue at the height of Carrera 42, Tequendama sector. Among what was agreed, a meeting was held on Saturday, January 28 in the Mayor’s office, to seek joint solutions to the problems that are occurring with informal transportation.

“We have been talking with the union at some work tables, where they have asked for constant accompaniment in the taxi areas, to serve passengers and that they can ascend and descend. Last Thursday there were attacks by people who provide illegal and informal services in the city, which have already become de facto actions such as intimidation and also some disagreements with traffic agents,” explained William Vallejo, Secretary of District Mobility.

It is worth remembering that the cause of this trauma on the road on Friday, It was precisely an attack against two taxi drivers by drivers who provide illegal service in the city.

To take the relevant actions, Next Saturday there will be a meeting with the Public Ministry and the Secretaries of Mobility and Security and Justicein order to continue working inter-institutionally for legal and safe transportation in the District of Santiago de Cali.

According to figures from the Department of Mobility of the District of Cali, so far in the month of January 2023 167 notifications for illegal transport have been registered in the capital of the department of Valle del Cauca.