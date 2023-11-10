Cali, the city most frequented by victims of the armed conflict

With the collaboration of the District Person’s Office, between January and October 2023, at the CRAV Regional Victim Care Center, 6,405 people affected by acts of violence were treated, who were forced to leave their territories and upon arriving in Cali declared themselves victims of the armed conflict.

Valle, Nariño and Cauca register the highest number of displacements and those who arrive in the city seek refuge and immediate humanitarian aid.

According to the data provided by the Personería, the majority are women heads of family and without employment, who assumed leadership and responsibility for the home; However, a significant number of men are also victims.

So far it has been possible to identify that this population is located mainly in communes 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18 and 21, to the east of the city, where they make up a conglomerate that reflects unsatisfied basic needs, socioeconomic conditions low, as well as minimal employment and educational opportunities, without leaving aside the fact that the highest rates of violence in the district are identified in these sectors.

María Fernanda Penilla Quintero, Social Welfare Secretariat, stated: “These statements allow us to know the state of victimization that the person has, the type of immediate humanitarian aid that we must provide, the state of vulnerability in which they are located and they allow us to “As an entity, act immediately, protecting the integrity and rights of those who go through this situation.”

According to data provided by the District Ombudsman’s Office, the victimizing events reported most by people who have suffered the scourge directly or directly of the Colombian internal armed conflict are: first, forced displacement that leaves the greatest number of victims, followed by the threat , homicide, crimes against sexual freedom and integrity and terrorist attacks.

