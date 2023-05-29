Cali will have a Road Safety Plan for Motorcyclists

During the award for good road safety practices, the Cali Mobility Secretariat presented its Local Road Safety Plan for Motorcyclists 2022-2032.

The Mobility Secretary of Cali, William Vallejo, participated in the activity organized by the Colombia Moto Club and whose objective was to recognize motorcyclists for their safe routes and works for the good of the community.

Vallejo indicated that the road safety plan for motorcyclists that this administration will leave as a roadmap is pioneering in the country and added that “the idea is to have a roadmap that allows us to articulate actions from education and culture, from the application of technology, from the secure infrastructure and of course, having the regulation and control for compliance with the rules”.

According to the Mobility Observatory, during this year 44 deceased motorcyclists have been registered in Cali, hence the importance of continuing to sensitize citizens in road behavior and mutual care on the roads.

The event

The award was attended by the different motorcycle associations of the city such as the Cali Bikers Association and from various regions of the country, Bloomberg Philanthropies for Road Safety, Asobares, Acodres and the Public Improvement Society.

For this reason, the Cali Mobility Secretariat will continue to join efforts to advance in the task of protecting life on the road and thus contribute so that every day, any citizen who leaves their home returns alive to embrace their families. .

During the event, the official also received recognition for the work carried out by this agency of the District Administration, for safeguarding the lives of motorcyclists by the hand of the women who are part of the body of traffic agents.

Comments