Cali will have a unique planetarium in the southwest of the country

A very interesting project will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology is being built in Santiago de Cali for the benefit of its citizens.

This modern astronomical center, which will become a benchmark at the national level, offers the opportunity to explore and understand better the vast universe that surrounds us.

A mega science and technology reference project that will make the capital of the Valley the epicenter of innovation; the San Fernando Technological Innovation Park, an infrastructure that will house, among other spaces, the first planetarium in southwestern Colombia.

The construction of the planetarium in the capital of the Valley has been an important milestone for the cultural and educational development of the city.

“We must look at this park not only from the structural point of view, we have also contracted the technology that goes into it, within that contract is the whole issue of the planetarium that we are going to deliver working with state-of-the-art technology, this is a very important component. strong and we are at the forefront of this process, verifying that each request is fulfilled, looking at the software model, seating and technology, among many other things”, said Diana Muñoz, coordinator of Parque San Fernando.

“The Cali planetarium is expected to be the most modern in the country since it will have the latest technology available in the world, in addition to a projection system with 4K resolution and access to science databases. Likewise, the planetarium has been thought of as a place that motivates other visualization concepts, as well as audiovisual producers to tell stories and there will be that showcase of immersive productions”, explained Carlos Augusto Molina, director of the Bogotá Planetarium.

Data:

1. The investment for the endowment of the work is $6,800 million pesos.

2. This space will combine technology, ingenuity and the most original audiovisual productions, offering

your attendees an immersive and unique experience.

3. The District administration announced that the delivery of this project that makes a park of the five parks for life, will be in December 2023.

Comments