Cali will have an inclusion gateway

The capital of Valle del Cauca is getting ready for a great appointment with fashion. From June 1 to 3, the Valle del Pacífico Events Center will be the main venue for Cali Distrito Moda 2023, an event that will take place for the second consecutive year. As part of its programming, the Inclusion Catwalk will take place on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m., a show that was traditionally held individually, but this year decided to partner with Cali Distrito Moda.

It will have around 90 models belonging to different population groups, including

people with physical and sensory disabilities, the LGBTIQ community, Afro-descendants, plus-size models, indigenous communities, among others.

“We have been working for 7 years to make Valle del Cauca the most inclusive department in Colombia, implementing projects that have allowed differential populations to have real inclusion through the creation and strengthening of enterprises that generate economic resources for them. With Pasarela de Inclusión we have managed to make all these communities visible through fashion. This year we want to show Colombia and the world, once again, all this work on a single stage,” said Jimena Toro, general director of the Inclusion Catwalk.

In addition, the Valle del Pacífico Events Center will house an Inclusion Pavilion on June 1, 2 and 3, which will contain a large sample of brands belonging to differential populations. The idea is that these communities can have their own commercial exhibition at no cost, offering their articles to Cali Distrito Moda visitors, among which there will be clothing, shoes, accessories and even technological articles, spreading a message of inclusion and participation in the fashion sector.

For Guio Di Colombia, president of the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber and creator of Cali Distrito Moda, “being inclusive is a priority for us in every way. I think that fashion should not be elitist. It must be risky, innovative, multicultural and multicultural. A universe where we all feel represented and where we all find a space to unite in the midst of diversity, elegance and creativity. For this reason, Pasarela de Inclusión is an essential part of our programming”.

The designers

Grey Fox: This is a collection inspired by different reflections on the body and gender. We want to highlight the beauty of different bodies and different expressions. We do not believe in patterns or aesthetic and identity stereotypes. This collection is a set of timeless and unisex silhouettes that can be worn by everyone.

We will present garments that can be played with and explore new aesthetics. We will see shirts that can also be worn as dresses. Coats adaptable to different climates.

Our main intention with this collection is to open the panorama of genderless fashion in the country, to show a new way of thinking and wearing fashion with a proposal that goes beyond trends and aesthetic stereotypes.

Felipe de la Pava: It presents a capsule collection of 36 looks called ‘Anabela’, which was created especially for the Inclusion Catwalk within the framework of the Cali Fashion District. It is a very tropical and Caribbean collection, where soft and fresh fabrics with a lot of flow predominate, charged with romanticism and with handmade graphics.

They are garments for very feminine silhouettes, full of irregular boleros and combinations of materials with very varied styles that can be used for different occasions. The color palette encompasses earth tones that go hand in hand with warm colors and cool color accents.

Biscayan: Antonio and Ariel are twins, both designers and entrepreneurs, creators of Vizcaino Joyería, jewels for Peace. A model of memory and repair that allows the scourge to be transmuted into a fashion discourse.

Both were victims of the armed conflict, referents of resistance, potential creatives, from Valle del Cauca and proudly designers born in the Colombian Pacific. Their collection is called “Glory is calling you” by Vizcaino 2023. They were inspired by the cultural syncretism and beliefs of the Colombian Pacific.

They created their own universe, where the only trend they follow is inside two twin minds. Handmade jewellery, where petals, nature and glam make love and hanging landscapes in XXL formats are born between idylls.

Edwin D’Angelo: He is a Colombian designer currently based in the Harlem (New York) sector, where he opened his atelier and flagship store a year ago, the only one of its kind in this historic neighborhood. D’Angelo attended CUNY Bernard Baruch College and received a double major in Business Administration in International Marketing and Fine Arts.

The designer belongs to a family of tailors and seamstresses that is now in its fifth generation. He carries the trade in his veins. At home as a child, he received his apprentice technical training and discovered his eclectic, elegant and sophisticated sensibility.

Cali Distrito Moda is a multiplatform that in this second edition will come with many more surprises, offering not only fashion, but also beauty, art and technology through three venues called districts:

Pacific Valley District: The Valle del Pacífico Events Center will be the main stage during the 3 days of Cali Distrito Moda. The national and international catwalks will take place there, as well as the Inclusion Catwalk and the commercial exhibition of our allies and sponsors, which includes stands, experience zones, red carpet, business conference, Knowledge District (by the SENA) and our large Emcali press room.

Pacific District: This headquarters will be located in the WTC Pacific Shopping Center, a great strategic ally that will have fashion catwalks with designers and national brands on June 1 and 2. Inside this commercial citadel, the Pasarela Pacific will be developed. There will also be pop up stores.

Distrito Marriott: A luxury chain hotel where trunk shows will take place from June 1 to 3, which consist of fashion presentations behind closed doors that will make available to buyers the garments that have been seen on the catwalks of Cali Distrito Moda before they hit the stores. In addition, from May 26 to June 4, it will also host trade shows and pop up stores.

The protagonists of Cali Distrito Moda will be the 46 national and international designers and brands that are part of the event’s programming grid, among whom we will have Bordados Calados Tejidos del Norte del Valle, Iesus, Isgo Cool Clothing, RDOS, Juan Enríquez, Jezreel , POBU, Pedro Tobón, The Pulga Project, Revhelo, Hugo Puentes, TRZ Galería, FADP Collective, Sena Collective, All Collective and All to study from the San Buenaventura University of Cali, Victoriana, Cosa Nostra, Hellenic, Thelma Espina (Guatemala) , Modas Baobab by Consuelo Cruz, Paola Arango, María Gracia Atelier, Taller Croquis, Samara Wells, Guio Di Colombia, Ters Apparel, Sulma Arizala, Esteban African, María del Mar Zambrano, Almagua Brand, Ana Lucía Bermúdez, Aldrín Ayuso (Mexico) , Jhon Mesías, Nea Medallo, Zorro Gris, Felipe de la Pava and Edwin D’Angelo (New York).

