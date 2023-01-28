Home News ‘Caliche’ was captured in commune 10 of Neiva
News

‘Caliche’ was captured in commune 10 of Neiva

by admin

According to the authorities, this man is a well-known drug dealer.

In this way, Units attached to the SIJIN Criminal Investigation section, managed to capture Carlos Eduardo González Urquijo, 24 years old, in flagrante delicto, at the time he was selling narcotics in the sports center of the Las Camelias neighborhood of Comuna 10.

‘Caliche’, who has a record for the crimes of homicide, aggravated and qualified theft, trafficking, manufacture and possession of narcotics, was made available before a control and guarantee judge, for the crime of Traffic, Manufacture and Possession of Narcotics , leaving him with an insurance measure at his home.

Carlos Eduardo González Urquijo.

In another event that occurred in the Diego de Ospina neighborhood of Neiva 7 commune, authorities managed to capture a man identified as Kevin Steven Saldaña Serrano, 24 years old, resident of the Oasis neighborhood on 15 A street with a 2D race. from the city of Neiva, who, having verified his legal records, registers a current arrest warrant issued by a judge for the execution of sentences and security measures in Neiva, in order to serve a sentence of 7 years and 9 months in prison for the crime of trafficking, manufacture or possession of drugs.

Kevin Steven Saldana.
See also  Woman attacked in a car in Resana: the witness's story

You may also like

National Vaccination Day begins in Santa Marta

They sign an agreement that promotes the railway...

A ‘rose’ that will live forever in the...

Murdered brothers who traveled to agree on a...

They capture 14 sexual abusers in Antioquia, including...

These are the reasons why the Colombian peso...

El Valle prepares security device for the elections

Major works are underway in Leningrad III

Community of the Nacho Vives neighborhood opens paving

In Rivera, they march to be heard

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy