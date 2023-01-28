According to the authorities, this man is a well-known drug dealer.

In this way, Units attached to the SIJIN Criminal Investigation section, managed to capture Carlos Eduardo González Urquijo, 24 years old, in flagrante delicto, at the time he was selling narcotics in the sports center of the Las Camelias neighborhood of Comuna 10.

‘Caliche’, who has a record for the crimes of homicide, aggravated and qualified theft, trafficking, manufacture and possession of narcotics, was made available before a control and guarantee judge, for the crime of Traffic, Manufacture and Possession of Narcotics , leaving him with an insurance measure at his home.

In another event that occurred in the Diego de Ospina neighborhood of Neiva 7 commune, authorities managed to capture a man identified as Kevin Steven Saldaña Serrano, 24 years old, resident of the Oasis neighborhood on 15 A street with a 2D race. from the city of Neiva, who, having verified his legal records, registers a current arrest warrant issued by a judge for the execution of sentences and security measures in Neiva, in order to serve a sentence of 7 years and 9 months in prison for the crime of trafficking, manufacture or possession of drugs.