FAIRS AND MARKETS – Friday 14, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April 2023 in piazza Trento e Trieste in Ferrara





Calici di Primavera returns to Ferrara for its third edition in one of the most beautiful squares in Italy, Piazza Trento Trieste. The event will take place on Friday 14 April from 19 to 24, Saturday 15 April from 18 to 24 and Sunday 16 April from 16 to 22. A food and wine tasting dedicated to Spring with cellars from Italy, France and culinary specialties to match.

Three days dedicated to wine and spring with the setting up of a colorful village in the historic centre, the wine lounge and lots of music. To participate in the event you need to purchase the ticket on the website www.feshioneventi.it in presale (10€ instead of 12€) which will include: a goblet holder with a goblet, 10 Golden Flowers with which to choose the wines and dishes on offer. Participants will only have to compose their favorite tasting. Presentations, guided tastings and lots of music will be offered in the wine lounge.

This is the musical program in detail:

Friday 14 April at 19 background music

Saturday 15th April at 8pm “Jelly & Jam Quintet” Italian Swing band

Sunday 17th April at 6pm DJ Alex from Radio Bruno

Guided tastings: to participate in the guided tastings, simply purchase the €10 ticket online and indicate your preference by sending an email to [email protected] Minimum 10 and maximum 40 participants

Friday 14 April at 8.00 pm:

“Castello di Luzzano: two souls one face”

Cellar of Giovannella Fugazza with various awards, located on the border between the Oltrepò Pavese and the Colli Piacentini

Tasting: Silk Button 2022

Black mood 2018

Pug 2017

Sunday 16 April at 17:00

“France: Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne”

An excursus between the different territories of France from the foot of the mountain of Reims to the famous shore of Bordeaux by Yann Chibalie

In tasting: Champagne Gerin Reserve Brut

Champagne Gerin Presige Blancs de Blanc

Champagne Gerin Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut

Champagne Gerin Chateau Bellevue

Vermont Sensation bianco



The canteen: Angelo Maffione, Ciù Ciù-Tenimenti Bartolomei, Pettyrosso, Baronia della Pietra, Terre Ca Bindola, De Riz, Distilleria Ceschia, Tenuta Castiglia, Criolin, Marzoli, Dieci Prese, La Valle della Luna, Paesano Liquori, L’Altracantina, Nepos Villae, La Vite di Monica, Mist and Sand, Chateau Maucaillou, Champagne Gerin & Fils, Bellevue

The companies: Maninfarina, Flavors of Valeggio, San Lucio Montardone, Grom, Flavors of Puglia, Artisans of Beer

Sponsors: Stel, Estense Motors, Gdr, Roadhouse

With the support of the National Organization of Wine Tasters (ONAV) and the Municipality of Ferrara, Department of Fairs and Markets.









Downloadable images: