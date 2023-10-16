Home » California Day Care Owners Arrested after Two Children Drown in Backyard Pool
California Day Care Owners Arrested after Two Children Drown in Backyard Pool

Tragic Incident at California Day Care Center Leaves Two Children Dead

San Jose, California – In a devastating turn of events, two young children tragically lost their lives at a local day care center earlier this month. Authorities have announced that the mother and daughter who own the facility have been taken into custody in connection with the drownings.

The incident occurred on October 2nd at the Happy Happy Day Care center, located in the Almaden neighborhood of San Jose. Two 1-year-old toddlers were found unconscious in the backyard pool, and despite efforts to resuscitate them, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Another child, also found in the pool, was pulled to safety and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following extensive investigations, authorities issued arrest warrants for the owners of Happy Happy Day Care, a 64-year-old woman and her 41-year-old daughter. On Friday, the duo turned themselves in to the San Jose Police Department. They are now facing potential charges including child neglect resulting in death and negligence resulting in injury.

Seeking further information, calls to the daycare center went unanswered on Sunday. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identities of the two deceased children as 1-year-old Payton Cobb of Hollister and 1-year-old Lillian Hanan of San Jose.

According to state records obtained by NBC Bay Area, Happy Happy Day Care had previously been cited for personnel and supervision violations by California licensing officials. These officials had raised concerns about children accessing the backyard pool, raising questions about the day care center’s safety protocols.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, where further details on the case will likely emerge. As the investigation continues, authorities hope to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident and bring justice to the families affected by this tragedy.

