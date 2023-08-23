California DMV Closes Three Driver License Processing Centers Due to Increased Online Processes and Budget Cuts

California DMV to Close Three Driver License Processing Centers

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the closure of three Driver License Processing Centers (DLPCs) as the processes for driver’s licenses and REAL ID continue to shift online. The decision to close the centers is also attributed to a tighter state budget and an extended federal REAL ID application date schedule.

The DLPCs that are set to close are the Pacoima DLPC located at 11623 Glenoaks Blvd., which will close on Friday, September 1, at 5 pm, and the Fontana DLPC located at 16499 Merrill Ave., which will close on Friday, September 8, at 5 pm. Additionally, the Anaheim DLPC at 3170 W. Lincoln Ave. has remained closed since March for repairs and will continue to stay closed.

It is important to note that only driver’s licenses, ID cards, and REAL IDs are processed at DLPC centers. However, other DMV offices will remain open to process all types of transactions.

Since their introduction in 2018, more than 16 million Californians have already obtained their REAL ID. The US Department of Homeland Security has recently extended the deadline to enforce the REAL ID requirement until May 7, 2025. This extended deadline allows nearly all eligible Californians to obtain a REAL ID within their normal renewal cycle, which typically occurs every five years for driver’s licenses.

Those who are unsure about the documents required to obtain a REAL ID can follow the link provided in the statement by the DMV.

With the closure of these DLPCs, the California DMV is adapting to the changing landscape of driver’s license and ID processing. As technology continues to improve, providing more efficient and accessible online services, it is expected that more processes will migrate to the digital realm.