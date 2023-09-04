California Highway Patrol Takes on Drug Epidemic in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

California Highway Patrol Cracks Down on Drug Trade in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has taken on a new role in the streets of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, as part of a multi-agency effort to combat the rampant drug trade. Known for its freeway chases and portrayal in TV shows like “ChiPs,” the CHP is now cracking down on the drug crisis that has devastated the 50-block area.

In a recent incident witnessed by CNN, members of the task force arrested a suspected drug dealer for selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. Inside a plastic bag seized from the suspect were 33 grams of fentanyl, a lethal synthetic opioid. According to Highway Patrol officer Andy Barclay, this amount of fentanyl could potentially kill thousands of people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is leading the crackdown by allocating additional resources to address the drug problem, which is not unique to San Francisco but has gained national attention. The city’s liberal politicians have faced criticism for an increase in crime.

Since May 30, the CHP has reportedly made 100 drug-related arrests, according to the San Francisco Mayor’s office. In the past three months, local agencies have arrested 300 suspected drug dealers, and state and local agencies have seized 103 kilos of narcotics, including 56 kilos of fentanyl.

“I am proud of the efforts of CHP and CalGuard to save lives and shut down the Tenderloin poison pipeline and hold drug dealers accountable,” said Governor Newsom, who transferred some CHP resources from state highways to city streets in response to the crisis.

The Tenderloin district has become the epicenter of San Francisco’s open-air drug market, which has expanded further during the COVID-19 pandemic. San Francisco Mayor’s office declared a state of emergency in 2021 due to the escalating drug crisis. The area is infested with drug users and dealers, and the sidewalks are littered with waste, used needles, and bullet casings. However, despite the extensive crackdown, residents and business owners claim they do not see any improvements in their daily lives.

Martha Hughes, a longtime resident of the Tenderloin district, expressed her support for police efforts but believes they are not yielding results. She plans to leave the area as soon as she can afford it, blaming the politicians for the lack of substantial action.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was elected in 2022, acknowledges that city leaders are failing to address the problem effectively. Jenkins has filed nearly 1,000 drug trafficking cases in her tenure and has attempted to detain serious offenders pending trial. However, Jenkins claims that the high court judges have allowed most of the suspects back on the streets shortly after their arrests, hindering prosecution efforts.

Jenkins stated, “I am not going to take the blame when my prosecutors come in and argue that these people have to stay in custody. The judges are not doing their part, and that has to be revealed.”

The situation in the Tenderloin district continues to worsen, with residents and business owners desperate for a lasting solution. As the CHP collaborates with other agencies to combat the drug crisis, the city’s political leaders and judiciary must find effective measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.