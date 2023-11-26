California jogger charged with voluntary manslaughter of homeless man, authorities say

A Southern California man has been charged with the shooting and killing of a homeless man after a video surfaced showing the incident. According to a statement from the Orange County district attorney’s office, Craig Sumner Elliott, 68, was running with his two dogs in Garden Grove, California when he encountered Antonio García Ávalos, 40, who was asleep in the middle of a sidewalk on September 28.

Elliott reportedly attempted to wake Ávalos by pushing him with a cart, leading to a confrontation where Ávalos yelled at Elliott to back away. It is reported that Elliott then grabbed a gun from his cart and shot Ávalos three times after the latter threw a shoe at him. Ávalos later succumbed to his injuries.

Elliott has been charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and one felony count of personal enhancement of a firearm. The district attorney’s office also disclosed that Elliott possessed an active concealed carry permit at the time of the shooting.

Garden Grove Police Department arrested Elliott on November 17, and he was released on $100,000 bail on November 20. He is scheduled to be arraigned on December 15 and faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in state prison. Elliott’s attorney could not be reached for comment on the matter.

The shocking video evidence of the incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the treatment of homeless individuals and the use of firearms. The case is set to proceed as Elliott faces legal repercussions for his actions.

