California Reparations Task Force Proposes $1.2 Million Payments for Descendants of Slaves

Reparations Task Force Proposes Reparations for Survivors of Racially-Motivated Home Destruction in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, California – Nearly six decades after their homes were destroyed, survivors of the racially-motivated destruction of Section 14 in Palm Springs could finally see their dignity restored. The California Department of Justice’s Reparations Task Force recently released a comprehensive package of reparations proposals, including a controversial recommendation for cash payments of $1.2 million to each black descendant of slaves.

The destruction of Section 14, a majority-black neighborhood, began in 1965 as the city of Palm Springs made way for commercial development near downtown. Houses were burned down, leaving residents like Alvin Taylor and his sister Pearl with nothing but memories of their childhood homes reduced to rubble.

Their father, a carpenter, had built their modest house, while their mother worked as a cleaning lady for celebrities. The Taylors moved from house to house within Section 14, desperately trying to escape the fires. However, they faced barriers and discrimination when it came to securing a loan or buying land due to the racial segregation of the time.

After a thorough investigation, a 1968 report from the California Department of Justice deemed the destruction of Section 14 a “city-organized holocaust.” Now, more than 60 years later, the Reparations Task Force hopes to address the injustices that occurred in Section 14 and other instances of racial discrimination in California.

The 1,000-page report includes 115 legislative recommendations aimed at rectifying the inequalities faced by black Californians. The most controversial recommendation is the cash payment of $1.2 million to each black descendant of slaves. The task force emphasized that their report intends to shed light on the true impact of racism in California, regardless of whether or not the government ultimately grants direct cash payments.

The issue of reparations for African Americans has long been debated in the United States. While federal efforts to establish a commission for redress have stalled, local discussions and actions have gained momentum, especially in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. The city of Evanston, Illinois, became the first in the country to provide financial compensation for racial discrimination in housing.

However, if California’s reparation plan is implemented, it would be the most radical and comprehensive to date. The task force hopes to acknowledge the ongoing effects of past injustices, with clinical psychologist Cheryl Grills highlighting that while slavery may be over, the systems that aimed to oppress black individuals still exist.

The Reparations Task Force based its recommendations on a comprehensive analysis of various forms of racial damages, including health disparities, housing discrimination, wrongful takings, devaluation of black businesses, mass incarceration, and excessive policing. These calculations, though labeled as “intentionally conservative,” aim to demonstrate the economic cost of racism in the United States.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to adopt and implement the proposals lies with California state legislators. It is anticipated that the state’s budget deficit and political considerations may impact the final outcome. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed reservations about a large-scale cash payment program, emphasizing that dealing with the legacy of slavery encompassing more than just financial compensation.

For individuals like Alvin Taylor and Pearl Taylor Devers, the destruction of their childhood homes had a profound impact. Alvin turned to drugs to cope with the loss and trauma, while their father faced eviction and ultimately died from alcoholism. Their mother was eventually able to buy a new house, providing hope and stability for the family.

The proposed reparations offer a chance for survivors to regain their dignity and address the long-lasting effects of racial discrimination. Donald Tamaki, an attorney and member of the task force, suggests that there is precedent for monetary reparations, citing the 1988 Civil Liberties Act that provided compensation to Japanese-Americans who were interned during World War II.

Pearl Taylor Devers recognizes that no amount of money can fully compensate for the past, but believes that reparations are an important step towards acknowledging the harm caused by racism. She emphasizes the resilience and determination of the black community to rebuild and prosper despite the obstacles they face.

As California grapples with the topic of reparations, the state will have to weigh the economic and social implications, while considering the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

