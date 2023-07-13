California State University Appoints First Latina Woman as Chancellor to Lead All 23 Campuses

California State University (CSU) has announced the appointment of Dr. Mildred Garcia as the first Latina woman to lead all 23 campuses in its system. This historic appointment marks a significant milestone for the CSU system.

Dr. Garcia, who currently serves as the president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), has an impressive track record in the field of education. She has previously held positions as the president of California State University, Fullerton, and California State University and Dominguez Hills.

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Dr. Garcia stated, “I am honored and excited by this opportunity to serve the nation’s largest four-year university system and work together with its leaders, faculty and staff, and its talented and diverse students to promote student achievement, close equity gaps and continue to fuel California’s economic prosperity.”

With more than 450,000 students, CSU is the largest public 4-year university system in the United States. Dr. Garcia’s appointment as chancellor reflects the university’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The CSU Board of Trustees believes that Dr. Garcia’s extensive experience in higher education and leadership roles will further enhance the already thriving CSU system. Her appointment is seen as a testament to the university’s dedication to empowering students and fostering excellence.

Dr. Garcia’s new role as chancellor will commence on October 1, 2021. It is expected that she will bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise to continue driving positive change and ensuring equal opportunities for all students within the CSU system.

As CSU continues to play a pivotal role in California’s educational landscape, Dr. Garcia’s appointment is a step towards breaking barriers and promoting equal representation in leadership positions. She is poised to make a lasting impact on the institution and the community it serves.

The news of Dr. Garcia’s appointment has garnered attention and praise from various quarters. It has been hailed as a significant milestone for representation and a chance for the CSU system to further cultivate an inclusive and supportive educational environment.

With Dr. Garcia at the helm, California State University is positioning itself to tackle the challenges of the future head-on and ensure that the institution remains a driving force in shaping the educational landscape for generations to come.

