California: which cities will have a new minimum wage from 2024 | United States | nnda nnlt | MIX

California Set to Increase Minimum Wage in 2024, Raising Concerns Among Some Businesses

California is one of the states with the largest number of workers in productive and service activities in the United States, and the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) will soon bring an increase in Social Security pensions, workers’ salaries, and other economic sectors selected by the Joe Biden administration. The “golden state” is set to register an increase in the minimum hourly wage for workers, which by 2023 would exceed $15.

However, not all cities in California maintain the same minimum wage, as each one has the ability to set the hourly disbursement for workers. Therefore, it is important to know the payment by city or county for the minimum wage.

The new minimum wage in California will take effect on January 1, 2024. This comes as part of the cost of living adjustment for 2024, providing better salary benefits for workers. In 2023, numerous cities in California also increased their minimum wage, setting the stage for the upcoming statewide increase.

Several major cities in California have announced the new minimum wage for 2024, with rates varying from $16.50 to $18.75 per hour. The increase in the minimum wage has been met with opposition from some businesses, including food delivery companies and employer unions. These entities argue that the new wage will lead to increased costs for consumers and restaurants, job losses, and a reduction in flexibility for delivery drivers.

California is unique in that employers must adhere to both federal and state minimum wage laws. Local entities, such as cities and counties, can also enact their own minimum wages for employees working within their jurisdiction. The federal minimum wage is currently $15.50 per hour, and states and cities can set their own minimum wages as long as they are higher than the federal minimum.

The decision to increase the minimum wage ultimately rests with the Federal Government, in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). States and cities can also set their own minimum wages, as long as they are higher than the federal minimum. As changes to the minimum wage continue to unfold, the impact on businesses and workers alike will be closely monitored.

