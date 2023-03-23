More than 11,100 people attended the Bicentennial Coliseum in a period of two weeks, to participate in the call that has the purpose of identifying the potential beneficiaries of the housing subsidies that the municipality of Yopal will grant.

Due to the large number of citizens who attended the call whose purpose is to identify the potential beneficiaries of housing subsidies, it is necessary to readjust the logistics of the second phase of the call.

Thus, this second stage no longer begins on Thursday the 23rd but on Monday the 27th of March and goes until the 3rd of April. Then at Easter there will be service from Monday (April 3) and until Wednesday (April 5) and the service will resume from April 10 to 22.

Also read: Call for housing increased request for Sisbén surveys in Yopal

On these dates, citizens may present their documents in a four-flap folder.

• Legible photocopy of the identity cards extended to 150% of all household members over 18 years of age.

• Photocopy of civil records of children from 0 to 6 years of age and/or Copy of Identity Card for those over 7 years of age. Certificate of studies for children of legal age who are economically dependent.

• Declaration of de facto marital union or marriage certificate or civil marriage registry.

• Submit a copy of the Sisbén of the family nucleus indicating the group and that they are all on the same Sisbén record.

• For those NOT born in the MUNICIPALITY OF YOPAL, present a residence certificate issued by the Yopal Government Secretariat, proving that they have been in the municipality for more than (10) ten years.

• DEPENDENT WORKER: Certificate of income and withholdings issued by the employer.

• INDEPENDENT: Income certification issued by a public accountant and for each member of the family nucleus over 18 years of age.

• The total monthly income of the applicant household must be less than four (4) Current Legal Minimum Monthly Wages

Interview: Consuelo Carrillo, INDEV manager.

Fuente:

Related