Call for nursery school 2022-23: questions at the start. Contributions up to 500 euros. Expires October 31st

Call for nursery school 2022-23: questions at the start. Contributions up to 500 euros. Expires October 31st

The call for applications for the 2022-2023 nursery school enrollment and attendance competition has been published for the children and orphans of employees of the Poste Italiane SpA Group, members of the Postelegrafonici Management and pensioners already employed by the Poste Italiane SpA Group and IPOST.

A total of 200 contributions for the reimbursement of enrollment and attendance fees in a nursery school in the 2022-2023 educational year (from September 2022 to July 2023), each for a maximum amount of 500 euros.

The application can be submitted between 12 noon today 1 August and by 12 noon on 31 October 2023, using the service available on the page Contribution for the reimbursement of nursery school expenses (IPOST Fund Management).

