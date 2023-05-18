‘Call for papers’ for the XXIV Week of Advanced Studies

RENAISSANCE STUDY INSTITUTE – Deadline Monday 24 July 2023 for contributions on “Game, entertainment and entertainment in Renaissance Italy”





The lords of the Italian courts between the 15th and 16th centuries have always used games and entertainment both for the creation of political and cultural consensus and as a refined means of entertainment and recreation. An example is the most famous of the Estensi delights, Palazzo Schifanoia, which right from its name declares its role as a space destined to ward off boredom to brighten the life of the Duke, his family, the courtiers and the numerous foreign diplomats. The courts of the Italian Renaissance found in entertainment, new and old, the social and cultural space in which to express themselves, transforming actors, artists, musicians, writers and poets into instruments of extraordinary political and cultural diplomacy. The Institute of Renaissance Studies, in collaboration with the Museums of Ancient Art of the Municipality of Ferrara, has decided to dedicate the next XXIV Week of Advanced Studies precisely to these topics, with the aim of bringing to the attention of scholars the role of play and leisure in the Ferrara court and in other similar realities present throughout the peninsula.

Starting from a multidisciplinary approach, the conference will welcome contributions relating to the various performing arts, recreational activities and sports competitions of the time. The aim will be to deepen the use and production of music, theatre, art and literature related to these topics. Furthermore, the theme of spatiality will be investigated, i.e. the places in the cities and residences within which the playful and representative activities in the court context took place. Finally, particular attention will be paid to the proposals aimed at the study of board games, their representation, as well as their pedagogical role.

The Conference will take place in Ferrara, in the days Thursday 26, Friday 27 and Saturday 28 October 2023 In the Hall of Honor of Palazzo Bonacossiheadquarters of the Institute. All proposals for talks must include a title, an abstract (maximum 350 words), contact details and curriculum vitae (maximum 150 words) of the proposing speaker.

Proposals must be sent in two .pdf and .docx formats, by email to the Institute: [email protected] or to the MAA Management Secretariat: [email protected] no later than Monday 24 July 2023 at 1 pm.

The selected speakers will be communicated no later than Tuesday 5 September 2023.

ISR Director: Marco Bertozzi – ISR Scientific Committee: Franco Bacchelli, Francesca Cappelletti, Paolo Fabbri, Manuela Incerti, Fosca Mariani Zini, Marialucia Menegatti, Cristina Montagnani, Andrea Pinotti, Giovanni Ricci, Giovanni Sassu, Alessandro Scafi, Roberta Ziosi – MAA Scientific Coordination : Romeo Pio Cristofori – MAA Management Secretariat: Elisabetta Capanna.









Downloadable images:





