Call for projects for sports federations and associations: the DAGL throws the dice for the 3rd edition

The third edition of the call for projects aimed at sports federations and associations in Greater Lomé was officially launched on Wednesday July 19 by the Autonomous District of Greater Lomé (DAGL). This is in line with the implementation of component 4 < > of the third phase of the Lomé Urban Environment project.

The Autonomous District of Greater Lomé has decided for more than three years to support and finance innovative initiatives that contribute to the promotion and enhancement of good environmental practices. Thus, the DAGL is launching a call for projects aimed at Togolese sports federations and associations operating on its territory. At the end, the District selects and supports projects that relate to an ambitious strategy to promote sports activities in Greater Lomé based on actions to raise awareness among the population on good behavior to observe in waste management and integrating gender actions. For each of the projects selected, they receive funding of 2,500,000f to 5,000,000 CFA francs.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

For this 3 rd edition, the French Development Agency (AFD) will provide the District of Grand Lomé with an envelope of 35 million to finance the selected projects.

The eligibility criteria, specifications and other information relating to the call can be obtained from the General Secretariat of the District or downloaded from the website

DAGL | 3rd edition of the call for projects aimed at sports federations and associations

Previous articleHenri Koudossou on loan again!Next articleD1( F) J3: Friends of the breathtaking world, results and standings

Sports journalist Find my articles on togofoot.tg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

