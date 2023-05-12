Call for sessions for the Tools4AgileTeams 2023!

It’s now – hard to believe – 5 months since we started remotely with around 150 participants* on site plus almost 2,000 people interested in Agile the 11. Tools4AgileTeams could celebrate! We’ve been pretty blown away by all the positive feedback we’ve received in 2022. And that’s why the saying goes now, of course: after the T4AT is before the T4AT!

First things first – the date: The 12th Tools4AgileTeams will take place from 30.11.-01.12.2023 (plus Agile Night on November 29th, but only on site). And now we have some red hot information for you!

The call for sessions for the T4AT 2023 is open!

In order for us to be able to organize an all-round successful event in 2023, we need your ideas, wishes and suggestions! In concrete terms: the call for sessions for the conference has been open since May 1st. You have an inspiration for a lecture, a workshop, a discussion round or any other type of session that would fit perfectly on our stage? Bring it on!

As in previous years, we leave it up to you to choose your format: Since we will again be using our headquarters as an event location in 2023, the possibilities are (almost) unlimited. (Spoiler: In contrast, however, the available places for on-site participants are quite limited, so if you would like to come to Wiesbaden, you should secure a ticket early!) The only requirement: the thematic fit must be given be.

The topics at the 12th Tools4AgileTeams

Our conference is now firmly anchored in the event calendar of the agile community. That’s why we’ve expanded our topics a bit this year. Your session should be in one of the following fields:

Teamwork

Leadership

product management

At Scale

Modern Work

Service Management

Please take a lookwhat our track chairs are looking for and submit your idea by August 1st at the latest. We look forward to many great, inspiring suggestions!

What does this year’s conference offer?

We can announce some news right away: The Agile Night is back!

On November 29th, exclusively for participants on site, the Agile Night will take place, which will be all about agile games and cultural aspects. We are convinced that this framework is just right for the two tracks: There is enough space for an intensive exchange for you and all other participants. In addition, with snacks and drinks there is time for networking, meeting cool people and getting in the mood for THE agile event of the year.

After the end of the Call for Sessions, we will announce the first keynote speakers and maybe one or the other program highlight – so please check our events page regularly https://www.tools4agileteams.com/ and over here in the blog!

Want to be there?

Will you be there when the 30th of November (or even the 29th) says: “Agile is a state of mind”? The ticket shop for the 12th Tools4AgileTeams is open and tickets are available now!

Attention: Although our headquarters are large, they do not have the dimensions of a football stadium – therefore we can only offer a limited number of on-site places. So if you already know that you definitely want to experience the T4AT in Wiesbaden, you can secure your ticket right here:

Of course there are also tickets for everyone who wants to be there remotely (even if that means that you miss the culinary highlights of our Seabird restaurant):

Stay up to date about Tools4AgileTeams 2023

Do you have questions, ideas, suggestions? Then feel free to contact us at any time. Otherwise: If you don’t want to miss anything, you can check out the event on our event page Subscribe to the event newsletter. Of course, you will also find other useful information about the conference there.

See you soon – from our side then with exciting news about the T4AT!

