A call to the national government was made by the country’s cargo carriers to provide urgent solutions to the roadblocks that have been occurring on different highways in the country as a result of protests by the same community.

Precisely last Wednesday, the teachers of Cauca blocked the Pan-American Highway for several hours and until yesterday the route between Dosquebradas and the cities of Medellín and Manizales remained blocked.

The protests continue in Córdoba, Sucre, La Guajira and Santander, which have left their inhabitants incommunicado, so that in some regions food and fuel are becoming scarce.

Transporters have warned that this situation will affect exports and imports due to the delay in moving the goods.

The president of Fedetranscarga, Arnulfo Cuervo, said that “although the Government guarantees social protest, it must have a limit or it will end up becoming the Law of the strongest, so there must be a dialogue with rules and if it is impossible , the public force must operate, because blocking roads continues to be a crime in Colombia up to now.

For his part, the president of the Colombian Confederation of Transporters, Jorge García, asked the authorities for security for both the drivers and the cargo, especially in the Troncal del Magdalena Medio, for which he requested the accompaniment of the Police or the Army. .

In the department of Santander, the community has blocked the roads protesting the open pit mining project that would be carried out in Carmen and San Vicente de Chucurí.

Likewise, there are protests by peasants in the departments of Córdoba, Sucre, Bolívar and Antioquia, where the protesters have blocked the roads demanding support from the national government for the floods they have suffered.

And in La Guajira, Wayúu indigenous people blocked eleven points to protest the death of children in this region.

