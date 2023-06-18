Call for The Harvest of the Axis

Next Sunday, June 25, at Parque Consotá, the second edition of the Harvest of the Axis will take place, an event that seeks to encourage the sale and purchase of products grown directly by peasants from the Risaraldense region, as well as promote community ventures. Afro, indigenous and other communities. In this fair you can find agroecological markets, green businesses, special coffees, handicrafts and a variety of peasant products.

The Harvest of the Axis, promoted by the Basket of Peace, in alliance with Comfamiliar, will have a program open to the whole family and where the tribute to the Coffee Cultural Landscape can be appreciated. Likewise, Companion Animal Day will be celebrated, with activities for pets such as: Free anti-rabies vaccination for dogs and cats, deworming and vitaminization and other recreational activities.

Remember:

– Bring your pet’s vaccination card.

– If your canine is of a dangerous breed, you must take it with a chain and a muzzle to avoid any incident.

– Pet care is 100% responsibility of the owners.