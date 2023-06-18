Home » Call for The Harvest of the Axis
News

Call for The Harvest of the Axis

by admin
Call for The Harvest of the Axis

Next Sunday, June 25, at Parque Consotá, the second edition of the Harvest of the Axis will take place, an event that seeks to encourage the sale and purchase of products grown directly by peasants from the Risaraldense region, as well as promote community ventures. Afro, indigenous and other communities. In this fair you can find agroecological markets, green businesses, special coffees, handicrafts and a variety of peasant products.

The Harvest of the Axis, promoted by the Basket of Peace, in alliance with Comfamiliar, will have a program open to the whole family and where the tribute to the Coffee Cultural Landscape can be appreciated. Likewise, Companion Animal Day will be celebrated, with activities for pets such as: Free anti-rabies vaccination for dogs and cats, deworming and vitaminization and other recreational activities.

Remember:

– Bring your pet’s vaccination card.
– If your canine is of a dangerous breed, you must take it with a chain and a muzzle to avoid any incident.
– Pet care is 100% responsibility of the owners.

See also  Calenda: "Today the third pole of reformism is born"

You may also like

Everyone must be able to inherit the parental...

JEP has 30 days to prioritize macro-case on...

Mishay Ñan scholarships for indigenous students

Man fell in Vbg. from mountaintop 300 meters...

Gustavo Petro responds to harsh criticism from conservatives

Ecuadorians are parents when they are between 25...

Blog from the Sachsenring: between camping, partying and...

How to rectify the rebound of the “four...

This is how ‘Without witnesses’ sounds, the new...

Hernandariense commune organizes comprehensive care day for women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy