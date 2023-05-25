Call from Kılıçdaroğlu to those who have credit card debt

Nation Alliance Presidential candidate and CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu made a statement on his social media account. Kılıçdaroğlu, in his post, said, “Our citizens, who are in trouble because of their credit card debt, this call is for you… Let those who love their homeland come to the ballot box!” said. In the video published by Kılıçdaroğlu, the following statements took place; * I know that you are in a difficult situation, I also know that you have difficulty in paying your debts. I also know the files in the executive offices. “CREDIT […]

