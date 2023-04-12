José Luis Quijano, a 25-year-old from Cali who arrived in the United States approximately 10 months ago under the premise of consolidating his goal of becoming a journalist, died in a traffic accident along with his 52-year-old father.

Graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, José Luis also worked as a waiter in a restaurant located in North American territory, while he perfected his English.

His family in the face of this terrible tragedy seeks to be able to repatriate both bodies as soon as possible.

Given this situation, the mother and older brother make a call to the Foreign Ministry, in order to get support because they do not have the necessary resources to return the bodies to our country.

This situation is very complex since the victim’s next of kin must bear the cost of repatriation, which could cost up to $40 million pesos.

Steps to follow:

1. The collection of the corpse, in which the body is identified and located.

2. Relatives must claim it and start the procedures, for which the following documents are needed: death certificate with apostille, embalming letter, health authorization, letter of non-infectious diseases, cremation permit and consular registry.

3. The transfer is made.

