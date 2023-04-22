Home » Call not to dirty the Meléndez river
Call not to dirty the Meléndez river

One of the main problems faced by the village of La Buitrera, the second with the largest population in Santiago de Cali, has to do with the disposal of solid waste.

Due to the high population growth of the corregimiento, the CVC indicated that it is important that the community and the tourists that frequent the Meléndez river carry out proper disposal of the waste they generate.

Humberto Trujillo, coordinator of the Lili-Melendez-Cañaveralejo-Cali Watershed Management Unit, of the CVC’s Southwestern Region, said that “according to studies carried out by the Corporation, The Meléndez river is one of those with the best water quality. That is why we seek to raise awareness with campaigns so that when they visit the river, they take home the waste they generate and definitely have an environmental conscience”.

In addition, some bathers use its waters to wash their vehicles, asked the Environmental Police control and surveillance.

Likewise, the official said that a cleaning day is being scheduled in the Meléndez river on Saturday, April 29 with the support of the community and tourists.

In La Buitrera, the CVC also carries out reforestation processes in the hydrographic basin, environmental education in educational institutions of the sector and with the community, river water quality monitoring and control of environmental complaints and current permits, among other activities.

Last year, working with the community, the Community Risk Management Committee was created and workshops focused on agroforestry were also held.

