In a P. Maldonado A.

Last Saturday, March 25, the symbolic blackout of lights, for one hour, in nearly 200 countries (in Ecuador it was from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), in thousands of monuments, buildings and public spaces, Earth Hour allowed us to remember , once again, the vital role of nature in maintaining the health of the Earth, under which life has developed. And, in elementary reciprocity (or gesture of gratitude), protect it: turn a single hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness, creating a domino effect of impact that extends beyond 60 minutes.

This unique symbolic gesture was born in Sydney in 2007, promoted by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and today is carried out by millions of conscious citizens throughout the world: those who have understood the importance of correcting, in immediately, our wrong behaviors against the life of the Earth. That blind, irresponsible and even evil behavior that is leading us to collective suicide, in this case, through the ravages that modern climate change is already causing, caused mainly by the capitalocene (the small fraction of congeners that dominates to all other species, including the vast majority of the human species).

Today, seven years after the deadline imposed by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the NN. In the US, if we don’t go beyond 1.5°C of global warming so that the problem becomes irreversible, according to the alarming report of scientists, we still haven’t come to our senses. When the catastrophe comes upon us (macro-earthquakes, eruptions, tornadoes, torrential rains, landslides, droughts, devastating fires… they are more and more frequent) we continue to be indolent or, at most, yelling against governments and authorities because they act. But without doing anything, either individually or collectively, on our own initiative. (Of course, we have made some progress in terms of expanding protected areas and issuing laws and regulations that are slow to be assimilated and implemented).

Faced with this circumstance, what can we do? Tarsicio Granizo, director of WWF-Ecuador, points out that the way in which food is consumed and produced is the main cause of the transformation of nature and the loss of biodiversity. With this alert, let’s try to reverse, from our modest trench of ordinary people, the fatal cause (we know that the big culprits will not do it). Experts say that we use the great daily waste of food (shells, rinds, “offal”, cartilage…) and turn them into a balanced, tasty and healthy diet. And that, with this simple recipe we could “kill not only two birds but three”: savings in food raw materials, good health and mitigating the terrible effects of climate change.

Dear readers, it is time for us to come to our senses: Many good people through many gestures, such as Earth Hour, remind us of it, demand it of us and even cry out to us; and is pointing us to easy paths of action. So that, with good health (physical, mental, social and spiritual), we can better fulfill the high mission of true human beings.