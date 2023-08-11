Call of the heart, for MC Oujda

This is Salima Faraji

So describe you from your time one

He is meant to live with that one

Where is that one who saved the golden team, where is that brave knight or people of high determination in order to resuscitate the dying team and get it out of the recovery room

I salute from the bottom of my heart the righteous son of the city of Abrakan, Mr. Fawzi Lakjaa, who fought for the radiance of the team of the city of Abrakane, with which I have a relationship of ancestral belonging.

We are ready as an elite to extend a helping hand to all who have love for the city of Oujda and do not accept that the flame of its team be extinguished and its glories retreat

With thinking about the corporate ruler and attracting investors

It is true that the problems are many and that the financial pressure stifles the wills, but man has many of his brothers, and that the silent elite, if they saw the seriousness, would engage in any path.

It is the seriousness that was mentioned in the royal royal speech fourteen times, and in that there are messages to those who are interested

And if there is sincerity of determination and political considerations are avoided, and the focus is not only on bringing in money and fulfilling personal interests, even by taking advantage of various advantages, then the team will come out of the tunnel, of course!

No one argues that we are ready to extend a hand to any friend or foe, businessman

Or a merchant or a simple worker or any jealous citizen who meets the condition of seriousness and determination to achieve positive results!

You accept and accept that it is said about us that we spend money in the bars of Saidia and do not save our golden team from certain death