In order to choose the representatives of the population affected by the armed conflict, the call to form the Victims Committee of the District of Santa Marta was opened.

The mayor’s office of Santa Marta made the call to participate effectively and positively in the table of victims and defenders of these who represent children, young people and older people who at some point have experienced an unfavorable situation.

The registered inhabitants receive certification from the District Administration.

The invitation is scheduled until March 31, where you can approach and register with the District Office of the City, on the other hand, highlight that the registration forms are found on the website www.personeriadesantamarta.gov.co/ news. The registration process to form the participation table for citizen victims is of the utmost importance, taking into account that the assigned tables are the place where the citizens affected by the conflict will participate and represent themselves.

The election of the representatives of the Victims Table is supported by resolution No. 01668 of December 30, 2020 and the provisions of article 192 of law 1448 of 2011, where it ensures the participation of victims in the design, execution and monitoring of compliance with the law and plans, projects and others.

This guarantees the passage of information at the national, departmental and municipal levels. In addition, accountability exercises are promoted and it complies with the provisions of article 209 of the Political Constitution of Colombia.