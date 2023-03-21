A call to the vallecaucanos made the governorship of the Valley to prevent respiratory infections during this season of variable weather.

María Cristina Lesmes, Secretary of Health of the Department asked to be attentive to the symptoms and take preventive measures.

The official stated that given the current rainy season that is occurring in the region and Colombia in general, to which is added frequent temperature changeit is necessary to take actions to prevent cases of Acute Respiratory Infection.

Lesmes said that although most cases may present as a mild common cold, others may be complicated by pneumoniawithout leaving aside the possibility of contagion of Covid-19, which is still circulating.

In this sense, he recommended avoiding sudden changes in temperature, especially in children and adults They are more sensitive to respiratory diseases.

In addition, he emphasized that the covid-19 has not yet gone and reiterated the importance of the vaccine which is available in all the municipalities of the department.

The secretary emphasized that this time when respiratory viruses can be increasedso can covid-19.

Symptoms

Health authorities asked to be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, malaise, congestion, and runny noseas well as cough, sore throat, expectoration and shortness of breath.

In the case of children under five years of age, they indicated that it is important early detection of warning signs such as increased respiratory rateif you have strange noises when breathing, loss of appetite or vomiting what you eat, fever that does not subside with the administration of medications, irritability, decay and drowsiness.

They also recommended wear a mask, wash your hands and ventilate the house daily.

