Home » Call to take measures due to gunpowder in the Valley
News

Call to take measures due to gunpowder in the Valley

by admin
Call to take measures due to gunpowder in the Valley

A call was made to the municipal authorities by the Government of the Valley to take control measures against gunpowder in their localities.

Through decree 1-17-1386 of 2023, the Government requested the municipal authorities to prohibit the production, marketing and manipulation of pyrotechnic elements made with white phosphorus, and to take control and surveillance measures on the use and manipulation of gunpowder in the department.

Camilo Murcia, Secretary of Security and Coexistence of the Valley, said that “the decree on gunpowder has been issued to prevent our boys and girls from being affected at the end of the year, we are looking for the month of Coexistence as Good, strengthening the capabilities of the public force specifically in Santiago de Cali. We are going to have 200 Coexistence managers who will be in the 42 municipalities with special emphasis on 8 transport terminals and the Government will have all the logistical support for the additional force.”

From the Government of Valle del Cauca together with the departmental Police, different actions are being coordinated to control gunpowder.

The official stated that “we have been focused on working at the Cali Fair where nearly 1,000 police officers will be assigned to the security of the district within the framework of these festivities. “We want to lower the indicators with reference to the other year with reference to people burned in the department.”

The Government of the Valley calls on all citizens to comply with the recommendations and measures of the authorities, to be able to enjoy the December festivities without gunpowder and with family.

See also  The Mariupol orphans housed in Castellamonte return to their homeland

“Zero gunpowder”

Health experts called for “Zero Pólvora” to avoid injuries during the Noche de Velitas celebration, in order to prevent injuries, burns and emergencies due to improper handling of explosive devices.

Johanna Hernández, plastic surgeon at the Burns Unit of the Hospital Universitario del Valle stated that “December 7 is when we light the candles and people take the opportunity to buy gunpowder, as always the call is for prevention. We want zero gunpowder, there is no gunpowder that is safe, even the sparks that are seen to do nothing can burn children’s corneas; a spark can jump and burn a child’s clothing. Gunpowder will always be negotiable, we do not want to expose adults or children.”

The risks from handling gunpowder in inexperienced hands are varied.

Mrs. Hernández warned that “when there are burns from these explosive elements, they cause amputations of special areas of people. For example, if you are lighting a ‘flyer’ you may be left without hands, without fingers, you may be left with hearing disorders and the foreign body may even jump into your eyes, so nothing is harmless.”

If burn emergencies occur, “if there is combustion in any part of the body, what you do is extinguish the patient, as the fire feeds on oxygen, then what you should do is drown the fire with a wet blanket, one He applies it to the patient. If we are talking about combustion in clothing, if it was burned with paraffin, with a candle or with something smaller, the recommendation is a stream of running water for 20 minutes, what the water does is reduce the thermal effect of the burn then reaching rescues the skin,” the specialist recommended.

See also  Rothenburg | The work of the EJSA is saved

You may be interested: Palmira defined gunpowder measures

Comments

You may also like

SECOND GROUP OF TECHNICIANS SELECTED TO BE TRAINED...

Why do I wake up at 3 am...

Acknowledged Yopal robber captured by court order –...

Shen Xiaoming emphasized at the Hunan Provincial Conference...

Scholz once again clearly rejects the Taurus delivery

Some 26 public transport units were sanctioned in...

They order to protect areas surrounding the Cimitarra...

From the multifaceted mining to the history of...

Pakistan won the Deft Twenty World Cup

Putin says he is ready to use nuclear...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy