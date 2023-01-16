Home News Called by the animals of Rosas Cauca
After the landslide where more than 200 families have been affected, animalists from the municipality are working to help the animals.

Huellitas Roseñas Foundation has set up two shelters to receive animals that have been abandoned by their families, or that have become disoriented in the area. So far, 16 dogs and 1 cat have arrived.

They are requesting donations of blankets, collars, muzzles, food for dogs and cats, cardboard, cokes or cups, flashlights, distilled water, syringes and polyshade to adapt the shelter.

Animalists call on the community not to abandon their companion animals, as well as the Rosas Cauca Municipal Mayor’s Office to include animals in care strategies.

To take your donations in kind you can direct them to the Office of the Municipal Health Secretary, or call 320 656 65 83

