calls for applications to apply – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Calls for applications for different Masters are launched at the University of Lomé for the academic years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. This in various areas.

These are Masters in Anthropology; theater education; biodiversity, ecology and management of tropical ecosystems (BIOGET); biotechnology; chemistry; private right; general public law; Germanic studies; secondary school teacher training; geography; geosciences; management and history.

Also, masters in information and communication are also open; nutrition and food science; fundamental physics and applications; psychology; agricultural sciences; engineering Sciences ; Economic science ; sociology; philosophy and educational sciences.

For more details and information regarding the eligibility criteria and conditions to be met, please click ici.

