Calls Formez PA: online the list of those admitted and the calendar of interviews

Calls Formez PA: online the list of those admitted and the calendar of interviews

I’m online lists of admitted candidates and the schedule of interviews for the two Formez PA tenders aimed at hiring 50 temporary workers. One call for 25 places is reserved for graduates (with professional classification B1) and the other, again for 25 places, is reserved for graduates (with professional classification C1).

I talks will take place at the headquarters of Formez in Rome, in viale Marx 15starting from 23 February 2023.

The new resources, which will be hired at the end of the selections, will be used in the numerous projects that the Institute, in-house with the Presidency of the Council-Department of Public Function, carries out on behalf of many public administrations throughout Italy. Some of the new colleagues could work directly at the site of the contracting administration of the project and all, as soon as they join our team, will participate in a targeted training course.

