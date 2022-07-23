The second tranche will be in September, after the evening scheduled for next Friday 2 September at the Spurgazzi park

Caluso

The reception hall of Palazzo Valperga hosted on Wednesday afternoon the delivery of the first tranche of the fundraising promoted by the Riva and Freta districts to help the eleven Ukrainian families hosted in Caluso.

A large symbolic check for 900 euros was given by the president of the Riva ward committee Marco Malvino to some of the families present. The real figure had already been divided. Present the mayor Maria Rosa Cena, who underlined the value of the initiative, and the councilor for culture Roberto Podio.

Rossano Perinetto entrusted his thanks to a letter, in which he recalled the sufferings of his sister-in-law and three grandchildren aged 3, 9 and 11. “When they got here from Lviv, they were trembling with fear. It took time to make them smile again ». The second tranche will be in September, after the evening scheduled for next Friday 2 September at the Spurgazzi park, when the suspended concert will be resumed on 28 May, due to the strong storm that hit the Calusiese.

The appointment will be with Cipo sugar live band, with their tribute to Zucchero, the second appointment of “Music for Peace”, the event organized by the Freta and Riva districts, with the collaboration of the Municipality and merchants, in the sign of solidarity . It had been sold out for the evening in the company of the Future Boys, a group of four DJs (Fabio Ponzetto, Franco Ozzello, Andrea Monopoli and Niccolò Massia) who had attracted hundreds of young people to dance in praise of peace, while the rainbow flags and those yellow-blue of Ukraine had been hung from the trunks of the centuries-old trees of the Paro Spurgazzi. The street food managed by the committees of the two districts had completed the entertainment offer.

«We were pleased – underlines Gigi Sosso, director of the event – the enthusiastic welcome we received from many traders, artisan businesses and farms, and the collaboration of the Municipality and civil protection. Thanks to them we have created an advertising brochure to make the event known and covered most of the expenses ».