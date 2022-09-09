caluso

The “reinforcements” arrive at the tax office of the Municipality of Caluso which has to face an evasion of the tax for the collection of solid urban waste equal to 10% per year.

From the calculations, the figure therefore amounts to an average of 100 thousand euros. Of these, 30,000 had been recovered last year. «A job – argues the councilor for finance Giuliana Patterlini – that the two employees of the office could not carry out alone. The support of a company specialized in the sector therefore allows us to remedy a situation which, if neglected, will have negative repercussions on the preparation of the next financial statements. And consequently on the community. The company will check the personal data situations to find out any situations to be remedied, and will send the files. However, it will be the municipal office to deal with requests for installments to citizens who request it. And that they will have to present the ISEE model. There are also tariff reductions for people with documented economic difficulties. The compulsory collection, on the other hand, remains entrusted to the Collection Area ».

Meanwhile, the board had provided in time to approve the Tari financial plan and the payment deadlines for 2022, which have been postponed to September. In the “city of wine” everyone pays a little more: both domestic and commercial, industrial and artisanal users. The increases range from a minimum of 3% to a maximum of about 11%. «It depends on the coefficients applied for the calculation – they explain from the tax office -. But reductions are possible for the commercial categories that will request them, presenting however a motivation, the criteria of which will have to be evaluated by the council. In fact, once the covid -19 emergency has ceased, there are no longer any deductions. Which last year instead led to discounts for a total of 40 thousand euros ».

In addition, the reductions for families in economic difficulty according to the ISEE have been maintained. The Tari in Caluso in 2021 was worth 1 million and 120 thousand euros. For the current one, the roles are about to be completed by the offices that will send the first bill in these days. «There are three elements that have contributed to the increase in the tariff: – recalls the commissioner Patterlini – the financial plan necessarily takes into account the increase in costs by SCS, the Canavesana company that deals with the service. Added to this are the changes to the calculation method introduced by Arera (the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) and the fact that some companies have opted for their own disposal of their waste (packaging and cardboard). A possibility foreseen by the current legislation which we had to take note of. We are sorry, but it was a forced choice ». There are approximately 3,600 users of Tari in Caluso, which in recent years had never recorded increases: an increase in SCS costs had been absorbed through two targeted actions: the increase in the percentage of differentiated waste coming from the Monday market with the placement of new containers and awareness-raising interventions and the recovery of the evasion that had been entrusted to the Revenue Agency.

The method of calculating the Tari instead had changed in 2018. It is now made up of two shares, in particular for domestic users the tariff is also diversified according to the members of the family unit and varies according to the surface of the property. The more the nucleus is numerous, the more it pays. –

Lydia Massia