At the age of 54, the Credenza vinicola is reborn. The appointment at the Sant’Andrea oratory

CALUSO. It will be the 54 years since its foundation, or the desire for rebirth after two heavy years that has given energy back to the Caluso wine cupboard, a guarantee of respect for ceremonials and historical fascination around the Erbaluce di Caluso grape festival.

In addition, for the 89th edition, the “sensible credendari” have organized a conference entitled “Vines & terroir, a resource for the country”, which will be held on Saturday 17 at 18 at the theater of the San Andrea oratory, which will be the occasion to take stock of the state of cultivation of the Erbaluce grape and imagine the development potential for the future, which is certainly not lacking.

Those who imagine the Credenza as an archaic association of nostalgic elderly people, in green cloaks, and medallions around their necks, are very wrong.

The Calusian brotherhood has almost a hundred members, including sensible credendari and madame della Credenza, and of these more than half are young, and a synergy with the Caluso – Brissac – Quincè twinning committee.

The board includes the secretary Mario Ennilo, Aldo Actis Caporale (Historicus), Enrico Gruner (Magister Monetarius), Pier Luigi Beanato (Master for Special Affairs), Tito Cotta (Cellarius) and Didier Pupin (Master for Diplomatic Affairs).

Supreme Rulers of Credenza are the brothers Andrea and Lorenzo Bianco, Remo Falconieri, Gianluigi Orsolani, Gianluca Perono Biacchiardi.

Established in 1968 by a group of people (including the late Corrado Gnavi and Giorgio Salvetti) who wanted to promote wine and therefore the freshly appointed Erbaluce doc, the Calusian Credenza vinicola had regained new momentum under the guidance of Diego Lambert, that had projected her into the future.

Numerous initiatives have been developed in the last decade: from participation in the meetings of brotherhoods in Italy and abroad, to the active part in the Twinning with Brissac-Quincé; from the organization of the Vignolant Festival, to the various sessions, hosted in prestigious venues, from convivial gatherings to conferences, to the publication of volumes dedicated to the gastronomic and historical peculiarities of Calusia.