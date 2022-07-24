The Milan dean: “We are really very satisfied with the positive outcome of the course. It allows children to look to their future with hope”

Caluso

All passed and excellent results for the 206 students of the Martinetti di Caluso at the 2022 State Exam: 7 100 cum laude and 18 100 confirm the high level achieved by the students and the professionalism of the school. Excelling with the maximum score and honors were Valentina Isoldi of the 5th B, Silvio Zara of the 5th C, Giulia Pistoi of the 5th L, Paolo Nicola Buffa of the 5th D, Chiara Angelillo of the 5th G, Anna Sofia Monticelli of the 5th P, Maria Busuioc of the 5th S. Carlotte Comite and Sofia Roverso from the 5th F, Stefano Frassa from the 5th B, Sofia Currò, Irene Roswitha Forgione and Camilla Pegorin from the 5th H, Marianna Minardi from the 5th C, Francesco Calfa, Federico Prato and Giorgia Sangiovanni from the 5th 5th D, Aurora Canonico and Alice Chiariglione from 5th G, Agata Cardinale, Margherita Gioga and Emanuele Picco from 5th P, Valentina Simoncini and Francesca Spagna from 5th S.

«The students have shown once again that they have managed to overcome the difficulties of these complex years and have acquired solid and valuable skills for continuing their studies or for their first entry into the world of work – comments the principal Katia Milano. – On this occasion, the State Exam has returned to include a set of tests that are more demanding and representative of the entire course, with a certainly comprehensive but equally rigorous evaluation. The students who continued to engage throughout the cycle of studies despite the difficulties and taking full advantage of the support that the institute offered even in the difficult conditions of the suspension of activities in the presence and of the dad, saw their efforts rewarded. They were thus able to enhance not only the learning outcomes achieved with the curricular teaching activities, but also the numerous experiences of expanding the training offer that contribute to forming the skills necessary to design their own future and place in society “.

So much satisfaction, therefore, for the results obtained by the graduates: “The school is very satisfied with the positive results, in many cases excellent, of its students who, supported by their teachers and their families, have faced this test with a sense of responsibility , commitment and willingness to look at one’s future in a proactive and constructive way. We wish them, underlining our pride and our satisfaction for the brilliant results obtained, that the conclusion of the school course will be at the same time the start of a path of continuous growth, training and rebirth after the pandemic emergency. The adults of the evening courses also obtained very high scores, confirming the excellence of teaching and the commitment of adult students »concludes Milan. –