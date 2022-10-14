CALUSO. A “nymph” will direct the staff office of the Municipality of Caluso, reporting directly to the mayor Maria Rosa Cena.

She is Carola Borgia, 29, nymph Albaluce, iconic figure of the “city of wine”, for three editions of the Erbaluce grape festival, from 2019 to 2021, graduated in languages, foreign literatures and modern cultures with a doctorate in digital humanities .

He inherits the position held for eight years (from 2014) by the engineer Ernesto Pedone. “This is a fixed-term job – explains the mayor – linked to a tender we issued in recent months: Carola Borgia was the only candidate, while Pedone left the post after winning a competition to enter be part of the technical office of the Municipality of Castellamonte. I had a first interview with her and she seems to me the right figure to cover this type of position ».

Carola Borgia, now in the order of the nymphs, will take care of the external relations of the Municipality, following the mayor in the various institutional appointments, and of the coordination between the offices and the municipal administrators. You will also follow the work of the council and the city council, as well as carry out secretarial duties.

«I decided to undertake this path – says Borgia – because I feel suitable for this role which sees my propensity for external communication and connection activities put into practice. In this case between the political and administrative top of the Municipality. The fact of being a citizen of Caluso and having a good knowledge of the culture and the territory has certainly influenced my choice. I thank the mayor who trusted me and believes in my abilities ».

The mayor’s staff office had already been established in the legislature of Marco Suriani, who had, however, appointed an employee of the Municipality.

Carola Borgia has been in service for a couple of weeks after having also passed the interview with the mayor. You will remain in office until the end of Maria Rosa Cena’s mandate in 2024.