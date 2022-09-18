CALUSO

Thirty teachers, 16 courses, 26 conferences, two laboratories, two location, a dozen cultural trips, 7 itinerant events, a walking group, and a reconfirmed synergy with the Municipalities of Caluso, Candia, Barone, Mazzè, Foglizzo, Vische and Montalenghe are the figures of the Caluso dell’Unitre section, ready to restart with the 2022-2023 academic year. The presentation of the courses is scheduled for next Saturday 1 October at the Sant’Andrea theater, while the first conference will be on Friday 7 October with Giorgio Gnavi, professor of biology who will talk about Kadeidoscope Canavese, the story of a unique and precious landscape. «The guideline – says the president Massimo Ferrò – remains oriented in the spirit of the three” I “: to inform, innovate, integrate, starting again with the itinerant Unit, the collaboration initiative with the Municipalities, which we launched last year. With the same spirit this year we will repeat the experience, adding activities that can also involve the new generations. We have created six new operational committees in order to better manage our activities and involve more people. New ideas and teamwork have made it possible to develop an interesting and rich program of conferences, courses, workshops, Itinerant Unitre, cultural trips and outings and walks, combining the “historical” activities with other more innovative, more open ones. to the “less adult” generations. We will see alternating – he adds – behind the chair also young teachers, less usual subjects and many other surprises that will be revealed during the year. New collaborations will be born with the University of the Third Age of Foglizzo and the Unitre di Gassino, with the Regional Enoteca, with the La Stampa-Specchio dei Tempi Foundation, with the civic library, with the Lions Club and with other local associations, as well as with the municipal administrations and the two high schools of our territory (Martinetti Institute and Ubertini Institute) and other cooperations will still be activated along the way ».

The courses and workshops will take place in the hall of the center open in via San Francesco; conferences in the hall of the Canale di Caluso consortium, events at the sant’Adrea theater in Caluso and in the rooms made available by the partner Municipalities. Space also for the secretariat on the ground floor of the open center, already open for registration. (the membership fee is 30 euros). «We started moving – adds Ferrò – but we keep solid roots in the city of wine. Our goal remains to become the most lively Uni3 in the Canavese area, able to aggregate neighboring municipalities and obviously to increase and “rejuvenate” the number of members, which, due to the pandemic, are slightly down: from 200 we have dropped at 140, half women with an average age of 65. It is difficult to convey the message that Unitre is aimed at everyone, aged 18 and over, even without a qualification. Indeed, in these difficult moments it could be a training opportunity for young people: I am thinking, for example, of English, French and Spanish courses ».

The board has also been renewed: the vice presidency is entrusted to Giorgio Clerico, the treasurer is Ercole Bianco, the director of the courses Maria Teresa Binello, the secretary Graziana Bertolino. And then there are the managing director for trips, Renata Bretti and the one for communication Bianca Giacometto. –

Lydia Massia