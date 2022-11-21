CALUSO. There is also the young Ivan Federico, 23, the first skater to win gold at the x-games in Minneapolis in 2019, originally from Caluso, among the eleven sportsmen of various disciplines testimonial of the digital campaign, commissioned by the Tourism Agency Turin and conceived by the Mate communication agency to promote the iconic places of Turin, on the occasion of the Nitto ATP finals, which ended yesterday, Sunday 20 November at the Pala Alpitour.

In his space, the skater highlights Parco Dora, an example of the reconversion of city spaces and a representative location for street/urban and youth culture, and says he is linked to Piazza Valdo Fusi. “A place that I love, where my parents often took me – he says in the video – and where I started skating”. Precisely for Piazzale Valdo Fusi in Turin, the skaters denounced that with the pandemic restrictions, it was allowed to drink in the area but not to train.

But Ivan Federico took his first important steps in an emerging sporting discipline from the age of 15, on the skate rink, which had been created just for him by the Moove ramps skate boarding association, in the sports facilities of the Arè district of Caluso, after an agreement signed with the Municipality of Caluso.

It was one of the best facilities in Europe. The goal was to organize nationwide skate events. But nothing came of it, and after Federico’s transfer, the facility is in a state of decay and abandonment in the indifference of the municipal administration, which has never clarified the details of the agreement. «The first skate -says Ivan Federico – I got it as a gift from friends of my parents. I was seven years old and practically never left him. I immediately felt the passion. That desire to put myself to the test and always do better by defying the force of gravity». To follow him, his father had left his job as a web designer and had become a builder and installer of skate systems. «Usually – observes Cristiano Federico – it is the parents who pass on a passion to their child. The opposite happened to us.”