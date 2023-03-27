Home News Calzona was out of reality or played it well
Calzona was out of reality or played it well

Calzona was out of reality or played it well

Good day,

in the latest Sport newsfilter you will read:

  • on whether Calzona will be as successful as Ramsay;
  • about Slovan’s elimination from the playoffs;
  • how Slovaks score in the NHL;
  • about Internet heroes breaking through the bottom again;
  • about the success of the basketball coach.

The winner of the week is Michalovce, the loser is hockey Slovan.

The author of the first point is Michal Červený, the second Tomáš Čorej, the third Štefan Bugan, the fourth Pavel Bielik and the fifth Radovan Klein.

1. Outside reality or genius?

In short, comparisons with Craig Ramsay cannot be avoided with Francesco Calzona. Different sport, but similar situation:

  • both were verified assistants from an elite competition before coming to Slovakia. Ramsay briefly ran Philadelphia and Atlanta as a main, Calzona was never a main;
  • both came in a period of decline for the senior national team;
  • both with the task of starting to play modern,
  • since they are foreigners, they are looked upon more harshly by the public.

Especially the first half of yesterday’s qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (2:0) showed that Calzona can imitate Ramsay. Slovakia played wonderfully in it – with a clear game plan and successful pressing. It didn’t look at all that the teams were on roughly the same rung in the rankings. It was a big difference from Thursday’s goalless draw with Luxembourg.

However, there is one thing where the Calzona falls short from the get-go, and that is

