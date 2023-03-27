Good day,

The winner of the week is Michalovce, the loser is hockey Slovan.

1. Outside reality or genius?

In short, comparisons with Craig Ramsay cannot be avoided with Francesco Calzona. Different sport, but similar situation:

both were verified assistants from an elite competition before coming to Slovakia. Ramsay briefly ran Philadelphia and Atlanta as a main, Calzona was never a main;

both came in a period of decline for the senior national team;

both with the task of starting to play modern,

since they are foreigners, they are looked upon more harshly by the public.

Especially the first half of yesterday’s qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (2:0) showed that Calzona can imitate Ramsay. Slovakia played wonderfully in it – with a clear game plan and successful pressing. It didn’t look at all that the teams were on roughly the same rung in the rankings. It was a big difference from Thursday’s goalless draw with Luxembourg.

However, there is one thing where the Calzona falls short from the get-go, and that is